BEERFORBREAKFAST: Decadent Ales Tiramisu Imperial Stout

Decadent Ales Tiramisu

Decadent Ales Tiramisu is an Imperial Stout that has 12.5% ABV and is being served from a 16oz pint cans. There is a colorful piece of Tiramisu with a massive mustache running on the front of the can.

Proper Glassware: A Standard Pint Glass, Snifter, or a Goblet

Serve @: 50-55°F

Look: This pours a dark as the night black, there isn’t much carbonation so even with a strong pour it produced only about 1 finger of dark chocolate brown head it reminds me of a freshly baked loaf of rye bread.

Smell: The nose of Decadent Ales Tiramisu starts with rich scents of chocolate, coffee, and big malts. There are some slightly sweet aromas lurking in the back that reminds me of black licorice that peaks through as this stout begins to warm up.

Taste: Like the nose there are massive flavors of roasted malt that start out this stout followed by a smattering of coffee, toffee and molasses. The dark fruits and bitter chocolate really jump out in the finish that leaves me smacking my lips after each drink. There is almost no trace of alcohol in this stout.

Feel: Thick. Syrupy. Rich.

Drinkability: This is a quality beer, which is what Decadent Ales has become known for. It’s very sweet and with a name like Tiramisu it’s no shock that this drinks like a dessert beer. I really like this but don’t think that I could drink more than one of these in a single sitting. Pair that with a higher price point and this becomes more of a novelty beer rather than a staple.

4.05 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy