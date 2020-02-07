BEERFORBREAKFAST: Firestone Brew, Coconut Merlin Milk Stout

Firestone Walker Coconut Merlin Milk Stout

The Firestone Walker Coconut Merlin Milk Stout has 5.5% ABV and 23 IBUs. It’s being served from a single 12oz aluminum can with the traditional Firestone Walker Fighting Lion and Bear mascots. It was brewed just over 2 months ago. It was was priced at $9.99 for a six pack.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass or Mug

Serve @: 50-55°F

Look: The Coconut Merlin Milk Stout pours a dark brown body that looks almost black. When held into direct light a deep amber shines through. There was also large amount of dense khaki head that held its retention for quite awhile before receding and leaving behind a lot of sticky brown lacing on the side of the glass.

Smell: With a name like Coconut Merlin I expected a bigger coconut presence in the nose, it’s there but it’s very light. As it warms the smells of roasted malts, coffee and coco become more pronounced. No alcohol is present in this even at room temperature.

Taste: This is a very balanced flavor profile. The Coconut Merlin Milk Stout it starts off how you would expect with flavors of roasted coffee, richer malts, a hint of dark chocolate and a light smattering of coconut like the nose. The lactose is there but blends in nicely and could be missed in the flavor profile. There is virtually no alcohol is present and the finish reminds me of drinking a big glass of rich chocolate milk as a kid,

Feel: Just under Medium bodied. Smooth. Creamy.

Drinkability: This is a really easy beer to drink. It’s perfect for when it’s cloudy or a little bit colder outside. It’s rich but not so rich that you only would want to have one, that is not the case as all. Firestone Walker almost never misses and certainly didn’t miss with the Coconut Merlin Milk Stout. My only complaint is that this is a seasonal release so get it while you can!

4.05 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy