BeerForBreakfast: Founders CBS, Canadian Breakfast Stout

Founders CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)

THE CBS has 11.3% ABV. Served from a 12oz Brown Bottle. It was priced at $20.99 for a 4 pack.

Proper Glassware: A Standard Pint Glass

Serve @: 50-55°F

Look: The CBS pours a deep black with hints of mahogany around the edges of the glass when held to a light source. With a normal pour it produced about 2 1/2 inches of tightly compressed light brown head. There is an ample amount of thick and creamy lacing creeping down the side of my glass.

Smell: It’s not a shocker to that the nose of Founder’s CBS starts off with aromas of rich bourbon, chocolate, a light scent of coffee and an overall sweetness that gives it a really inviting feeling.

Taste: This Imperial Stout starts off with a solid roasted malt base followed by coffee and like the nose there is a good presence of chocolate and like the nose that maple sweetness is there throughout and stands out more as it begins to warm. The alcohol is almost non existent..

Feel: Medium bodied. Smooth, Creamy.

Drinkability: I have 1 complaint about CBS from Founders and it has nothing to do with the beer itself. The cap on this batch of bottles was incredibly sharp, you could open a box with it. Not sure if that’s normal or this is an outlier. Like it’s cousin KBS this isn’t an everyday drinker due to the high ABV, high price point and limited availability but that doesn’t take away from the drinkability score, The phenomenal brewers at Founders have produced another modern classic that in my opinion surpasses it’s cousin KBS. My recommendation is that if you can get your hands on some CBS, I’d highly recommend doing so, especially when it’s a little bit chilly outside.

4.5 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy