BEERFORBREAKFAST: Founders Dirty Bastard Scottish Ale

Founders Dirty Bastard / Scotch Ale

The Founders’ Dirty Bastard has 8.5% ABV and 50 IBUs. It’s being served from a 12oz. Brown Bottle. It was brewed just over 3 months ago. It was priced at $12.99 for a 4 pack.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass, Snifter or Thistle Glass

Serve @: 50°F

Look: The Dirty Bastards pours an amberish brown body that looks like a Coca-Cola or a Root Beer float that produced about 3 inches a half of thicks cream colored head that held its retention for some time before slowly fading into the glass leaving behind a good amount of sticky lacing.

Smell: Big aromas of semi sweet darks chocolate, darker berries and virtually no alcohol.

Taste: On first taste you definitely encounter the presence of alcohol much more than you did previously in the nose. The base of this scotch ale is a blending of earthy malts, dark chocolate, toffee and a very light presence of smoke. The dark chocolate and light presence of hops does lead to a somewhat bitter finish and aftertaste.

Feel: medium bodied and lightly carbonated.

Drinkabilty: This is a very good scotch ale but doesn't blow us away like it's cousin Backwoods Bastard did which is aged in bourbon barrels. This is a full flavored Scotch Ale that drinkers of Stouts and Porters will enjoy but if you're aren't into darker beers this may not be the best gateway beer. Overall, I am a big fan of this style because it does mix things up from the more popular traditional styles and think it's good choice for a beer available year round but if you can get your hands on the Backwoods Bastard that's what we'd recommend.

3.75 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy

Rated 3.2 out of 5 by Dave, Ian, and Audrey because Mahoney didn't actually drink it.