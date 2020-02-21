BEERFORBREAKFAST: Modern Times Mythic Worlds IPA

Modern Times - Mythic Worlds IPA

The Mythic World’s IPA is the current seasonal offering from Modern Times and has 7.5% ABV and 50 IBUs and is being served today from an 16oz tall silver aluminum can that came in a four pack.

Look: Mythic Worlds pours a very cloudy golden yellowish orange with about 3 1/2 to 4 inches of white fluffy head. There is a decent amount of lacing down the side of the glass.

Smell: Big notes of sweet fruits start off the nose of this IPA and that is followed by a sizable hop presence. A tiny bit of alcohol sneaks through as it warms.

Taste: With most current day New England Style IPAs you get juice monsters that are super smooth and have very little bite. This is not one of those. This is almost a hybrid of West Coast and New England Style IPAs. The combination of the 4 hops hit hard and liger for a bit but are really more apparent when those piney burps happen afterwards.

Feel: Medium-bodied. Crisp. Refreshing.

Drinkability: I don’t think this is a IPA for everyone but I do think it’s very well crafted and delicious. The price point around 10 bucks a 4 pack is reasonable. Overall this is a very good IPA but it’s not one I am going to pine for if I’m not able to get it often.

3.95 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy