OBC 2019: Catfish & the Bottlemen Give Most Honest Answer to a Rock Star Question Ever

Mahoney isn’t the first person to get lost in the dreamy blue eyes of Catfish and the Bottlemen’s frontman Van McCann. Thankfully, he pulled it together in time to chat with McCann and guitarist Johnny Bond before the band’s headlining set at OBC 2019 Night 2.

The guys sat down at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas -- and it may be the last time the band get a chance to really take a load off over the next few months.

Just weeks after the release of their successful third album The Balance, the band is set to embark on a breakneck world tour covering the U.S., Europe, Japan, Australia and handful of points in-between. Hopscotching the globe, Catfish seem poised to elevate to the next level of international rock superstardom, a path opened by the worldwide triumph of their last record, 2016’s The Ride.

“It’s just been good being able to take it that far,” McCann said.

In the wide-ranging interview, the guys also talk about their favorite things to do on the road as well as which rock legends they’re still excited to scratch off their concert bucket lists.

Finally, Johnny’s answer to the question about the next big goal for Catfish and the Bottlemen may be the most honest answer a rock star has ever given. Seriously.

Check out the complete interview -- and don't miss all the artist interviews from OBC 2019!