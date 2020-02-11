Studio X: Silversun Pickups

See Their Performance From Studio X

February 11, 2020
Jason Mahoney
Studio X

Silversun Pickups stopped by Studio X to play a handful of songs for X107.5 listeners and Brian even got to brag to everyone about winning the Academy Awards pool with the band. Check out their performance of Panic Switch (above) plus It Doesn't Matter, Freakazoid and Don't Know Yet (below). See Meet And Greet Photos from this Studio X appearance here

  • It Doesn't Matter Acoustic Performance

 

  • Freakazoid Acoustic Performance

 

  • Don't Know Yet Acoustic Performance

 

 

Silversun Pickups
Studio X
Panic Switch
It Doesn't Matter
Freakazoid
Don't Know Yet