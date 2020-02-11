Studio X: Silversun Pickups

Silversun Pickups stopped by Studio X to play a handful of songs for X107.5 listeners and Brian even got to brag to everyone about winning the Academy Awards pool with the band. Check out their performance of Panic Switch (above) plus It Doesn't Matter, Freakazoid and Don't Know Yet (below). See Meet And Greet Photos from this Studio X appearance here.

It Doesn't Matter Acoustic Performance

Freakazoid Acoustic Performance