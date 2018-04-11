LISTEN: Chvrches Drop New Track "Miracle"

The new music from Chvrches keeps coming! Yes, the group just released ANOTHER single from their upcoming album, Love is Dead.



Today’s release, titled “Miracle,” is the fourth track we’ve gotten ahead of Love Is Dead’s upcoming release.



It is safe to say that singer Lauren Mayberry’s vocals shine on this powerful track, which dropped on Wednesday (April 11).



“And I need you to know I'm not asking for a miracle / But if love is enough, could you let it show? / If you feel it could you let me know?,” is belted out for the song’s incredible chorus.

The group has previously released “Never Say Die,” “Get Out,” and “My Enemy” from the upcoming album.



Love Is Dead will drop May 25.