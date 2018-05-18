WATCH: Royal Wedding Coverage Right Here!

The big day is finally here! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle on Saturday (May 19) at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

A lot of attention is on the wedding, of course, since Markle was born right here in the United States.

The ceremony itself begins at 12 pm local time (that’s 7 am ET / 4 am PT), and you can watch all of the pomp and circumstance below. Coverage of the event will begin at 5 am ET:

Meanwhile, here’s a break down of what you can expect during the big day:

6:20 am ET - Members of the royal family will begin to arrive to the chapel. They’ll pass by thousands of spectators near the chapel.

6:45 am ET - Prince Harry and his brother (Prince William) will arrive to the chapel around this time.

6:55 am ET - It is protocol for the Queen to be the last member of the royal family to arrive for the wedding service. #RoyalLife, right?

6:59 am ET - Meghan Markle will arrive to the chapel by car. She will be escorted down the aisle by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

7:00 am ET - The ceremony will begin. It will be televised on the stream above.

8:05 am ET - A procession will take place through the streets of Windsor. This is where you’ll see a ton of adoring citizens waving to the newlyweds.

A private luncheon will be hosted by the Queen afterwards. Then Prince Charles is hosting an intimate evening reception on Saturday night as well for the couple. In fact, it is rumored that Elton John could perform during the evening reception.