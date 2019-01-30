Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in February

February is the month of love, and probably the month when most of us enjoy cuddling up on the couch with our loved ones to watch some binge-worthy shows and movies.

However, all good things must come to and end. In order for Netflix to roll out more can't-miss content, they need to make room on their streaming service. To do that they get rid of a number of titles each and every month.

Make sure you get your last fix or your first watch in now, because here are all the titles leaving the streaming giant in February.

2/1/19:

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk, Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk, The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

2/2/19:

Cabin Fever

2/3/19:

Sing

2/19/19:

Disney's Girl Meets World, Seasons 1-3

2/20/19:

Piranha

Don't let what's leaving get you down, Netflix has already promised a ton of amazing content coming in for February. Check out that list here and be sure to check in with us for more comings and goings from the streaming world.