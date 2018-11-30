Here's Everything Leaving Hulu in December
Better get your fill of 'Kill Bill' and 'The Pink Panther' now
November 30, 2018
Luckily for those of us who use Hulu to help get through the holidays, the streaming service is waiting until the final day of the year to pull some of their titles down.
Not only is Hulu bringing a number of new television shows and movies onto the platform to end 2018, but they're also pulling down a smaller number of titles this month compared to previous months. Check out our complete list of the movies leaving the streaming service on December 31:
- And God Created Woman (1988)
- Blue Steel (1934)
- Chinatown (1974)
- Congo (1995)
- Cool It (2010)
- Courage Mountain (1990)
- Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)
- Death at a Funeral (2007)
- The Gambler (1974)
- The Godson (1998)
- Happily N’Ever After (2007)
- Joyride (1997)
- Mission Park (2013)
- National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)
- National Lampoon Presents Dirty Movie (2011)
- National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze 2: College (2006)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- The Pink Panther (1964)
- The Pink Panther (2006)
- Under the Gun (2016)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
- Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)