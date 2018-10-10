Get Your First Look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Rose will star in the CW's latest superhero series

October 10, 2018
Kyle McCann
Ruby Rose at Warner Bros. Pictures Los Angeles Premiere Of 'The Meg' held at TLC Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2018 in Hollywood, CA, USA

JC Olivera/SIPA USA

Australian model/actress Ruby Rose is ready to help keep Gotham safe!

Earlier this year, Rose was announced as the latest superhero to join the CW network's so-called Arrowverse as Batwoman. She'll make her debut in December, during crossover episodes of the network's existing shows The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl. Until then, the CW has shared Rose as the title character to get fans excited. Get it out:

The three-night DC crossover episodes will start on The Flash on Sunday, December 9, continue on Monday's episode of Arrow, and then finish on Supergirl on Tuesday, all setting up Rose's Batwoman.  

 

