Dave Grohl Judged a BBQ Contest This Weekend

While all those lame pop stars were in Las Vegas this past weekend for the Billboard Music Awards, Dave Grohl was busy just being Dave Grohl. Hanging out in Memphis, judging a BBQ contest, and jamming out with country singers.

Yup, the Foo Fighters frontman was apparently taking in the May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest in Memphis this weekend when they, we guess, invited him to be a judge!

You never know who you might see at #WCBCC18 -- pic.twitter.com/jgyFboZa9f — Memphis in May (@memphisinmay) May 18, 2018

Just Dave Grohl being Dave Grohl, no big deal here. Nothing to see.

According to NME, Grohl followed up his stint as a judge by jamming out with the event's musical guest, country singer Tim Montana.

