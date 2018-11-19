Listen to Bon Iver's Soulful Contribution to 'Creed II' Soundtrack

Bon Iver is probably not super-well known in hip-hop circles, but, as it turns out, the Bon Iver track for Creed II still fit sright in.

Trust us when we tell you that Justin Vernon, who does have a history of working with hip-hop stars like Kanye West and Vince Staples outside of his role as Bon Iver, is a seemingly perfect addition to this hip-hop heavy soundtrack.

Producer extraordinaire Mike WiLL Made-It put together Creed II: The Album, which features a virtual who's who of hip-hop and R&B stars. Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Ferg, Ella Mai and so many others also contributed to the soundtrack.

Meanwihle, Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis Creed, son of Rocky's enemy-turned-best friend Apollo Creed, when Creed II hits theaters on November 21. Fans of the Rocky movies and of Creed have been waiting for this one too, because the sequel revisits the Creed-Drago rivalry. Under the tutelage of Rocky (Sylvester Stallone), Creed steps into the ring against the son of Ivan Drago - the man who killed his father in Rocky IV!