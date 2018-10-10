RARE FIND: Jack White Covered Blondie Back in the '90s

A cassette found in a basement reveals a Jack White treasure

October 10, 2018
Kyle McCann
Jack White performing a free show in the courtyard of the historic George Inn pub in Borough, London, to celebrate the release of his third solo album Boarding House Reach / Debbie Harry of Blondie performs live on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton, London.

PA Images-SIPA USA / David Jensen-EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images-SIPA USA)

For any of you who may have wondered what Blondie would sound like if Jack White replaced Debbie Harry, we got you...

Third Man Records co-founder and White Stripes archivist Ben Blackwell recently uncovered a rare Jack White gem when he stumbled upon an old cassette tape in his basement. The tape was a studio recording of a '90s punk band called 400 Pounds of Punk. During the recording, White was actually working as an engineer for the band and lent his vocals for the band's cover of the Blondie hit "One Way Or Another." Take a listen:  

Blackwell shared the recording as part of a recent essay on cassette tapes. Speaking of the nearly forgotten medium of music listening, did you know that October 13 is Cassette Store Day?

