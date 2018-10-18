Netflix is Releasing a Dark 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Reboot

Gone is the bubbly and precocious Sabrina Spellman of the 1990s. Now that it's 2018, we're about to get the Sabrina Spellman we never knew we wanted.

Netflix will begin streaming The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Friday, October 26. The new show, which takes its name from the comic book series which both the 90s show and its upcoming reboot are based on, is a dark and macabre version of the ABC/The WB show Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The show's Instagram account has been doing a pretty amazing countdown to get fans spellbound. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) will take over the role of Sabrina. Homeland’s Miranda Otto play Aunt Zelda and Wonder Woman's Lucy Davis will play Aunt Hilda. Lovable Harvey is back as well, he'll be played by Ross Lynch.

Her name is Sabrina Spellman. pic.twitter.com/GawkzVHz1t — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) October 3, 2018

All of this probably has you asking the big question -- what about Salem?!?! Don't worry, the black cat is back too. However, Netflix hasn't revealed too many details about the re-imagined, talking-feline just yet. You'll have to wait to find out, we guess.