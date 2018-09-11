The 1975 Confirm 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' Release Date & Tracklist

Singles include "TooTimeTooTimeTooTime," "Give Yourself a Try," and "Love It If We Made It"

September 11, 2018
LA
Ross McDonald, Matt Healy, George Daniel and Adam Hann of The 1975 attend The BRIT Awards 2017 at The O2 Arena on February 22, 2017 in London, England.

After hinting at a release date via a mysterious poster, the guys of The 1975 have officially confirmed the release date of their upcoming album and have even provided us with a tracklist.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is the 15-track British alt-rock band's third-coming album, set for release on November 30. The highly anticipated project is already set to be followed up by a fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, coming May 31, 2019. Both have some large shoes to fill, after their sophomore album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, went No.1 in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

The band tweeted:

Here's the tracklist for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships:

  1. "The 1975"
  2. "Give Yourself a Try"
  3. "TooTimeTooTimeTooTime"
  4. "How to Draw / Petrichor"
  5. "Love It If We Made It"
  6. "Be My Mistake"
  7. "Sincerity Is Scary"
  8. "I Like America & America Likes Me"
  9. "The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme"
  10. "Inside Your Mind"
  11. "It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You"
  12. "Surrounded by Heads and Bodies"
  13. "Mine"
  14. "I Couldn’t Be More in Love"
  15. "I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)"

Check back here soon, we'll give you a first listen as soon as the album is released on November 30, as well as any surprise singles or teases in the interim.

