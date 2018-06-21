Alternative Songs To Jump Start Your Summer: Top 5

It's about time! Today's the official start of summer 2018. So to get it started off right, we hand selected our 5 top alternative songs for you to jam to this summer! Listen, then vote below for your favorite summer anthems!

Vance Joy - "Saturday Sun"

Out on the West Coast... (it's pretty much summer all year round).

Foster The People - "Sit Next To Me"

Foster's latest track, guarenteed to make you feel good this summer!

LSD (Labrinth, Sia, & Diplo) - "Genius"

The brand new trio of artists dropped this one recently. It happens to be so good it has already made the list of summer jams. Listen to find out why:

Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Dangerous Night"

Summer... what a dangerous time to fall in love. (Stay safe my friends.)

Imagine Dragons - "Whatever It Takes"

Imagine Dragons most recent hit. Probably going to go on a few adventures this summer, 'cause I love the adrenaline in my veins!

BONUS: Smallpools - "Over & Over"

A summertime feel good staple. You physically can't make a list like this without it. It won't let you.

So, what do you think? Vote for your fav sounds below:

Pick you're favorite alternative tracks!

Share these tracks with your best friends to start their summer's off right too!