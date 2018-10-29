Check Out What's Leaving Hulu in November

'Doctor Dolittle 2,' 'The Terminator,' and 'American Psycho' are some of the ones to go

October 29, 2018
LA
Coming Leaving Hulu

With the arrival of titles like James Bond, The Addams Family and more, unfortunately, some just-as-amazing titles must leave.

Prepare yourself for a nice, long Hulu binge, as this list is pretty long.

Here are the titles to binge this month before they're gone. All of which are departing on November 30.

  • A Good Woman
  • A Murder of Crows
  • Always Watching
  • American Psycho
  • American Psycho 2
  • Anaconda
  • Anarchy Parlor
  • Be Cool
  • Burnt Offerings
  • Cake
  • City Island
  • Cool It
  • Darkness
  • Doctor Dolittle 2
  • Driftwood
  • Emma
  • Escape From New York
  • Extortion
  • Fall Time
  • Get Shorty
  • Ghost In the Shell
  • Going Overboard
  • Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
  • I Am David
  • Joyride
  • Prancer
  • Primal Fear
  • Pumpkinhead
  • Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
  • Roger Dodger
  • Senorita Justice
  • Small Town Saturday Night
  • Species
  • Species II
  • Species III
  • Stanley & Iris
  • Stealth Fighter
  • The Terminator
  • They Came Together
  • What Dreams May Come
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
  • Without
