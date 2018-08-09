LSD Release New Track "Thunderclouds"
Get a first listen to the latest release from the Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo collective
August 9, 2018
Well, LSD has really been putting in work lately, and they just released another brand new song!
The group is made up of English vocalist, Labrinth, the multi-faceted artist, Sia, and super-producer, Diplo.
They've only been established as a group for just over 3 months, releasing their debut single, "Genius," on May 3 of this year. However, LSD has already been able to land their first two songs, "Genius" and "Audio," on charts around the world.
We finally have a brand new one to listen to!
Get a first listen to their newly minted track, "Thunderclouds:"