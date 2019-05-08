Lana Del Rey Teases Cover of "Doin' Time" By Sublime

By: Dallas

In advance of her upcoming album, Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey has unveiled a dreamy snippet of a cover song.

Lana has put her spin on Sublime's 1996 hit "Doin' Time", and it is expected to be released later this month according to reports.

Coming Soon @sublime A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 7, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Lana has released three songs over the past few months, set to be featured on her upcoming album. "Hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it", "Venice Bitch", and "Mariners Apartment Complex” are all from Del Rey's work with producer Jack Antonoff on her sixth studio album.

Del Rey is preparing to release a poetry book as well. You'll be able to get that for $1 because her thoughts are "priceless."

Revisit the original "Doin' Time" from Sublime below.