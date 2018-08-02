Vance Joy Launches 'Ukuleles for Kids' Charity

Vance Joy announced today (August 2) his new partnership with Kala and MyMusicRx in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The singer's 'Ukuleles for Kids' charitable initiative will help bring instruments to children currently in the hospital.

According to Vance Joy's website, "The selection of hospitals will be able to opt into this donation throughout August, with the ukuleles and lessons delivered in September for National Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Vance Joy himself will feature in the short videos teaching the children how to play simple songs on Ukulele."

Vance Joy's idea behind the charity came about while thinking of the story of George Harrison driving around handing out instruments. The 30-year-old revealed to Billboard that he "always wanted to emulate that idea" and that his "heart goes out to these kids and their families."

Click here for more details on Vance Joy's 'Ukuleles for Kids' program.