Watch Chvrches Cover Kendrick Lamar's "LOVE."

Chvrches has put an alternative-pop twist on a Kendrick Lamar hit.

Members Iain Cook, Martin Doherty, and Lauren Mayberry performed the track "LOVE." recently while in Australia. Lamar's "LOVE." is featured on the rapper's 2017 record, DAMN.

Chvrches released their third studio album, Love Is Dead, back in May. The group will be touring in the United States throughout the fall.

Watch Chvrches perform "LOVE." below.