Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Music at Surprise Fan Meetup

Last night (March 8) in West Hollywood, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda held an impromptu fan meetup outside the former Tower Records building on Sunset Boulevard after putting out a call on social media.

The meetup was also a place for fans to participate in a new music video Shinoda is working on—he shared the new song to the gathered fans after swearing them to secrecy (and asking them to turn off their phones).

The wild night kicked off on Twitter, with Shinoda letting it be known that he was in the mood to socialize.

Later, he jumped over to Instagram to share the details of the meetup, asking fans to stop by the Tower Records location and be in his new music video.

Shinoda played the song twice for the fans, which was catchy enough for many to sing along with the chorus the second time around. The new track is categorized as being personal and optimistic, with "No rapping, kind of similar to ‘One More Light’ sound…Song grows, think of how ‘Shadow of the Day’ builds throughout the song…”

Fans outside of the lucky few who showed up to the video shoot will have to wait awhile to hear the new music, as Shinoda is still hard at work crafting the solo release.