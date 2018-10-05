LISTEN: Dropkick Murphys Are "Going Out With a Bang" in Vegas

This weekend is jam-packed in Las Vegas...even more so if you're a Boston-based sports fan in a classic Celtic punk band.

So it is with Dropkick Murphy's founding member Ken Casey as he and his bandmates roll into Las Vegas this weekend for a show at the MGM Park Theater Friday night.

Ken talked New England Patriots and UFC with Ross Mahoney ahead of Casey's buddy Conor McGregor's huge UFC 229 fight Saturday night. And you may not know about some more of the connections between the legendary band and UFC's biggest bad boy.

Friday night's show also represents Dropkick's final U.S. tour date of 2018, so Ken promises the boys will be "going out with a bang," Vegas style.

Listen to the complete interview now.