Mahoney and Ian feel the need...the need for speed

Happy Friday from The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show! We celebrated by playing Where in the World is Shirtless Dave Farra and with an all new Blooper Reel. Mahoney and Audrey were insistent that it was a flawless week, but Ian proved them wrong. Mahoney and Ian flipped out over the new Top Gun: Maverick trailer and gave Audrey some homework over the weekend because she's never seen it! All she knows is that it involves a goose. We also welcomed Amanda and Dave in-studio from Big Dog's Brewing Company for Beer for Breakfast before their Summer Beer Fest and Reggae Party and drank their Dank Dog Experimental IPA.