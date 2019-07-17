Mahoney can't unsee what he saw in that movie theater

Mahoney went to an early movie yesterday and got quite the show from a couple sitting in the same row. Mahoney and Audrey both think he should have said something, but Ian disagreed. We also had an all new edition of Dirty Laundry. This week a man told Ian his biggest fear, but Ian needed a bit more from him. Do you think Ian got anything else? We also played the Movie Quote Quiz, had an all new Redneck Report that, somehow, led us to resurrect the old school Bagel Bites song and a government official from Iowa was forced to resign because of his love for...Tupac.