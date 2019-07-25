Mahoney got into a fight with patio furniture. Who do you think won?

A new study says 4 out of 10 people regret their life choices. You won't regret listening to today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show because it was a good one. We wanted to hear about the last time you fought an inanimate object. One listener had quite the battle with a mixer, Dave got into it with a wine bottle and Mahoney took out some aggression on some patio furniture. We also had an all new Fake News Farra, Dirty Laundry, Bleeped BS and the Redneck Report featured some audio of a woman smacking her boyfriend on the head with a laptop on a crowded plane for looking at other women.