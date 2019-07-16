Shirtless talk

Mahoney talks shirtless photos and lays down the bird law

July 16, 2019
Dave decided to flex on social media and post some shirtless photos while he's on vacation, this got the rest of the show talking about the wrong and right times to show off the pecs. We also talked about police in Tennessee who are asking the public to not flush their meth down the toilet. They fear the birds and alligators in nearby Alabama will use the drugs and cause more trouble than usual. We also had an all new Redneck Report, we put listeners to the test in Tipsy or Toddler and we played one of our favorite games Cover Your Ears. 

Episode 851

