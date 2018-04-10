15 Acts To Watch on the 2018 Coachella Live Stream

Another year, another Coachella.

Okay, we know some of you are bummin’ because you won’t be making the trek out to the desert for the fest, so we're bringing it to you! Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is streaming LIVE on YouTube April 13-15, and you can watch it all go down here.

Which artists are must-sees? Queen Bey may be stealing headlines, but the rest of the lineup includes some incredible artists.

Check out 15 of our picks, in no particular order, and be sure to look out for them in the live stream!

15. Greta Van Fleet – Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20

The closest you’ll ever get to a Led Zeppelin reunion. Do not miss this one.

14. Bleachers – Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20

Jack Antonoff has worked on basically every hit in the industry. It’s about time we watch him perform, yeah?

13. Benjamin Booker – Saturday, April 14 & Saturday, April 21

Gritty blues rock? Sign us up!

12. Alt-J – Saturday, April 14 & Saturday, April 21

The perfect combination of instrumentation and electronics, Alt-J will blow your mind, and if they don’t, their light show will.

11. Tash Sultana – Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20

Tash Sultana got her start busking on Melbourne sidewalks, and it’s fascinating to watch what she does with a loop pedal. She’ll no doubt shred.

10. First Aid Kit – Saturday, April 14 & Saturday, April 21

The Swedish sisters will blow you away with their poetic lyrics and beautiful music.

9. ODESZA – Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22

Because sometimes, a little electronics are necessary.

8. Portugal. The Man – Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22

You’ve never seen a bass player with more energy than Zach Carothers.

7. Vance Joy – Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22

Guaranteed best sing-a-longs of the weekend.

6. Nothing But Thieves – Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22

Have you seen our Nothing But Thieves/AWOLNATION head-to-head? These guys are ruthless, and we have no doubt they’ll take that energy to Coachella.

5. MAGIC GIANT – Sunday, April 15 & Sunday, April 22

This is their home turf, so you know it’s gonna be a good show.

4. St. Vincent – Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20

Get your dancing pants on. This is going to be a fun set.

3. BORNS – Saturday, April 14 & Saturday, April 21

Best known for “Electric Love,” BORNS’ catalog has so much more to offer, and you won’t want to miss it.

2. The War on Drugs – Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20

Catch some live versions of songs off the GRAMMY-nominated album, A Deeper Understanding.

1. PVRIS – Friday, April 13 & Friday, April 20

Frontwoman Lynn Gunn will amp up the audience when that scream gets going.

Of course, you’ll also want to see acts like LP, Declan McKenna, Sir Sly, HAIM, Fleet Foxes, and more. Who are you most excited to see?