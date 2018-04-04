Alt-J

Alt-J Will Give Out Condoms at Upcoming Shows

April 4, 2018
Maura O'Malley

Alt-J are back on the road, but it’s not just awesome tunes they’re delivering—the band will give out free condoms and provide a platform for conversations about sexual health.

Teaming with Lifebeat, a nonprofit that “engages the music industry to promote awareness of HIV and other STIs,” the band will take an educational approach, something other artists have done alongside Lifebeat in the past, including A$AP Ferg, as NME points out.

Alt-J continues their North American tour through April, heading overseas in May and making their way back to The States June 6 in St. Louis. See the full list of dates here.

