Alt-J Will Give Out Condoms at Upcoming Shows

Alt-J are back on the road, but it’s not just awesome tunes they’re delivering—the band will give out free condoms and provide a platform for conversations about sexual health.

Teaming with Lifebeat, a nonprofit that “engages the music industry to promote awareness of HIV and other STIs,” the band will take an educational approach, something other artists have done alongside Lifebeat in the past, including A$AP Ferg, as NME points out.

USA + Canada. We're teaming up with @Lifebeat to talk about safe sex, risks + support services while on the road this spring. Look for them at our upcoming shows to say hi, grab some condoms and learn how to stay safe.



More Info - https://t.co/uAcizSoJez pic.twitter.com/fllTDTH6v6 — Δ (alt-J) (@alt_J) April 3, 2018

Alt-J continues their North American tour through April, heading overseas in May and making their way back to The States June 6 in St. Louis. See the full list of dates here.