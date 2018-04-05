Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"

It’s. Happening. 2018 is officially the year of the monkey—the Arctic Monkeys have announced their new album!

Dubbed Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the band’s sixth full-length album is set for a May 11 release, and based on the below trailer, we’re already diggin’ its sound.

This new album is especially exciting, considering many (us included) held out hope for a new AM album last year. No cigar. But then bassist Nick O’Malley pretty much confirmed that 2018 was the year, and here we are.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was recorded in Los Angeles, London, and Paris and co-produced by frontman Alex Turner and longtime collaborator James Ford. (See the full track listing below.)

The upcoming album is the band’s first in 5 years following 2013’s AM and is now available to pre-order here.

So far, the band’s announced a handful of international festival dates as well as several North American shows.

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino track listing:

1. Star Treatment

2. One Point Perspective

3. American Sports

4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

5. Golden Trunks

6. Four Out of Five

7. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

8. Science Fiction

9. She Looks Like Fun

10. Batphone

11. The Ultracheese