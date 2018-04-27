Avicii’s Family Issues Heartbreaking Statement

The family of Tim Bergling (known to most as Avicii) has issued a second statement following his April 20th death.

The family initially released a statement several days ago confirming the Swedish DJ’s death, which, this new statement implies, may have resulted from suicide. However, as Variety notes, the family’s words were penned in Swedish, which may have altered the intended message.

Regardless, read the heartbreaking statement in full—in both English and Swedish—here.

Bergling was 28 years old.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.