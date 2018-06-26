Little-to-well-known fact: Beavis and Butthead have been touring with Portugal. The Man for a minute. Their role? Introducing the band before each set.

Honestly, it doesn’t matter if you love or hate the cartoon duo because you’re going to dig The Lords’ intro regardless. If you’ve seen it live already, congratulations, but if not, you definitely need to give it a watch below.

“This is the greatest band that has ever walked the Earth, but they do not walk the Earth. They float above it, for they are as gods. They are better than The Beatles, better than The Rolling Stones, better than Silverchair, almost as good as Pantera.” Almost.

Agree or agree?