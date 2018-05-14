Chris Cornell Vigil Announced

Vicky Cornell has announced a vigil to honor Chris Cornell on the one-year anniversary of his death this Friday, May 18.

The public ceremony is set to take place at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery at 7 PM PST. Those in the area are invited to attend and pay respect to the late singer; otherwise, Vicky asks fans to share posts, videos, etc. to showcase the ways in which Chris’ music made an impact.

“The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this,” writes Vicky on a post to her social media accounts. “Your love has created a close-knit community; more like a family; to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal.”

Chris Cornell was lost to suicide on May 18, 2017. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.