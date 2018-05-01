Evidence Suggests The 1975 Are Releasing New Music Very Soon

The 1975 released their second album, I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, in Winter 2016. Last December, they unexpectedly dropped their live album, DH00278.

We can’t make any guarantees, but it appears as though The 1975 are gearing up to drop some new tunage very soon. (A little detective work goes a long way. Just ask the Skeleton Clique.) On that note, we’ve compiled a list of the most compelling evidence to suggest the band is, in fact, teasing new music.

Exhibit A.

The band has deleted all social media accounts, and its website has been completely blacked out.

Twitter and website gone too pic.twitter.com/pDTjL8Dr6S — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) April 29, 2018

Exhibit B.

As AltPress reports, frontman Matt Healy tweeted “122 days” back in January, and 122 days from that date brings us to June 1.*

Exhibit C.

These posters are popping up all over the UK.

// First disobey then look at your phones // #The1975 pic.twitter.com/zb7YSNXAhZ — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) April 28, 2018

Exhibit D.

The band recently took to Instagram for the first time since last summer, sharing a captionless image of what fans are assuming to be song lyrics.*

We’re gonna go out on a limb here and guess June 1 could be an album release date, with the lyrics on Instagram being released as a song before then, and we’ve got the final—and perhaps most damning—piece of corroborating evidence below to support this assumption.

Exhibit E.

Yes for a few more days... ---- https://t.co/Iz3w3fCwkE — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) April 22, 2018

That’s right. The band’s manager, Jamie Oborne, said a new era of The 1975 was coming in just a few days.

Cue. The. Applause.

* We’d show you all of this but … the band deleted its social media. See exhibit A.