EXCLUSIVE: 3 Things You Need to Know About 'High As Hope'

Florence + The Machine recently released two new songs—“Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song”—off their upcoming album, High As Hope, and according to frontwoman Florence Welch, she never intended for “Hunger” to become a song; rather, it was a poem she eventually set to music.

That, along with the announcement of Welch’s first-ever book of poems, Useless Magic, getting a July 2018 release, had us wondering if there were any similarities between her music and her poetry. Below, Welch elaborated on that as she revealed the three things you need to know about High As Hope—this may or may not include the time she was kicked out of a Top Shop after getting caught drinking rosé in the dressing room …

High As Hope drops June 29