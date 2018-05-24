EXCLUSIVE: Bastille’s Dan Smith Gives His ‘Twin Peaks’ Season 3 Review

Who knew Bastille frontman Dan Smith was such a Twin Peaks superfan? We didn’t until we had the chance to sit down with the lead singer, but man, are we glad we did! Watch him talk all about Twin Peaks, give his season three review, and share his fangirl moment over director David Lynch.

Bastille are gearing up for the release of their upcoming third studio album, featuring the lead single “Quarter Past Midnight.” You’ve already heard the track, but now, catch the official Austin Peters-directed video—about “a night on the town gone weird”—below!

“Like the album as a whole, it’s a surreal journey through euphoric highs and lows of a night, and all that comes with it: the escapism, warped realities, and unclear memories,” says Smith in a statement.

About the new video, he continues, “It’s a celebration of all the amazing people who are partying and feeling alive at night, in light of the strange, dark world we live in. And we could all use a bit of celebration sometimes.”

Here's something to celebrate: We still have one more Bastille exclusive headed your way! Check back soon to watch the final piece.