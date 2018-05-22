EXCLUSIVE: Three Things You Didn't Know About Bastille's "Quarter Past Midnight"

Earlier this month, Bastille returned with a new single, "Quarter Past Midnight," proving the old saying wrong in that good things actually do happen after midnight.

The song is the first off the band's forthcoming album, which was recorded in an old porn studio, reveals frontman Dan Smith.

“I like to think that the spirit of that and what happened there is still kind of somewhere in the bricks.”

We can't make this stuff up. Below, watch Smith tell you the three things you need to know about "Quarter Past Midnight."

