Florence + The Machine Dedicate Instagram to New Music

Florence + The Machine are doin' it for the 'Gram. And by "it," we mean teasing their new song, "Hunger," and dedicating their entire Instagram to the cause. Pair this latest news with the release of last month's "Sky Full of Song," and it's looking like we could see a new Florence + The Machine album very soon.

"Hunger" will drop along with its accompanying video, which was directed by Andres Gonzalez Rojas, who also directed Jack White's "Sixteen Saltines," Leonard Cohen's "Days of Kindness," and more.

