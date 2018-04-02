Gear Used By Linkin Park Headed to Auction

Beginning Wednesday, April 4, close to 200 items used by Linkin Park will be auctioned on Reverb’s website.

During the auction, fans can bid on gear and instruments used both in studio and on tour, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Music for Relief, the band’s nonprofit that provides aid to those affected by natural disasters.

The Yamaha KX5 Keytar that’s headed to the auction—used in the “What I’ve Done” video and on multiple tours—can be seen in use below.

Some of the other items to be auctioned include the Moog Etherwave Plus Theremin that Mike Shinoda used at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards as well as other shows that year and a sticker-covered road case used on tour. See the full list of items here.

Other artists who have auctioned items off through Reverb include Billy Corgan, Noel Gallagher, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Wilco, among others.