Gorillaz to Release New Album Next Month

Last year, Gorillaz returned with their first new album in seven years, Humanz. Now, almost a year later, the group has announced another new album is in the works. Set for a June 29 release, Gorillaz’s sixth studio album, The Now Now, can be previewed below.

This latest announcement comes with the band’s just-launched website, thenownow.tv, which first appeared on posters seen plastered all over London’s All Points East Festival.

