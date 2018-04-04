Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Forms New Band Called The Longshot

If you follow Billie Joe Armstrong on Instagram, you may have noticed he’s been posting a good bit about his band—and we’re not talking about Green Day.

We’re talking The Longshot, the new band Armstrong seems to be promoting. As NME points out, if you head to the band’s Instagram page, it looks like a debut album, Love is for Losers, is going to drop “sooner or later.”

Check out some of the side project teasers below!

Green Day are currently taking it easy after the massive Revolution Radio tour in support of the 2016 album of the same name, but there’s a movie adaptation of American Idiot reportedly in the works with HBO, so there’s that.