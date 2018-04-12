Hear the Debut EP From Billie Joe Armstrong’s New Side Project, The Longshot

After weeks of teasing, Billie Joe Armstrong has finally unveiled the debut EP from his new band, The Longshot.

Listen to three brand-new songs, “Love is for Losers,” “Chasing A Ghost,” and “Taxi Driver,” off the EP below!

Based on The Longshot’s Instagram, it looks like a full album is still coming “sooner or later,” but in the meantime, a PSA encourages all losers to get a broken heart tattoo. True story. See below.

As for Billie Joe Armstrong’s main gig, Green Day are currently taking some time off following their massive Revolution Radio tour. However, there’s a movie adaptation of American Idiot in the works, so look out for details on that bad boy!