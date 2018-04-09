Hear the Incredible Cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” in ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Westworld is almost here, and with the new trailer comes another reimagined track: a hauntingly beautiful version of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”

Pretty incredible, right?

The composer for the series, Ramin Djawadi, has repurposed other songs of similar stature. In addition to Radiohead, Radiohead, and more Radiohead, the Westworld Season 1 soundtrack also includes covers of The Rolling Stones, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Amy Winehouse, and more.

The second season of the show, which examines “the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin,” premieres April 22 on HBO.