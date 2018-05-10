If You Call This Number, Bastille’s Dan Smith Will Answer

Just after releasing their upcoming album’s lead single, "Quarter Past Midnight,” Bastille left a message on their website encouraging the page’s visitors to call one of two numbers.

According to NME, frontman Dan Smith has already spoken with fans, revealing key details on the band’s upcoming album. For example, he led one fan to believe it’ll drop sometime before November. See fans’ reactions to their conversations with the frontman below!

Dan answered my phone call. I am dying. ALSO, he PROMISED the album would be out before November...for those of you speculating. His exact words were, “that’s fucking ages away!” It was amazing. @bastilledan — Breezy (@breezybee719) May 10, 2018

Still in shock about the phone call. Thank you @bastilledan for talking despite my awkward self. Please come back to San Diego -- pic.twitter.com/k2vu8PZ6mF — Isabella Robles ⚡️ (@MagoTheMuse) May 9, 2018

So, fancy a chat with Dan? Bastille fans in the states can call 929-242-4248. You may have to leave a message, but fingers crossed you’ll get a callback.