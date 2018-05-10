If You Call This Number, Bastille’s Dan Smith Will Answer

… or at least call you back

May 10, 2018
Maura O'Malley
Dan Smith of Bastille

USA Today

Just after releasing their upcoming album’s lead single, "Quarter Past Midnight,” Bastille left a message on their website encouraging the page’s visitors to call one of two numbers.

According to NME, frontman Dan Smith has already spoken with fans, revealing key details on the band’s upcoming album. For example, he led one fan to believe it’ll drop sometime before November. See fans’ reactions to their conversations with the frontman below!

So, fancy a chat with Dan? Bastille fans in the states can call 929-242-4248. You may have to leave a message, but fingers crossed you’ll get a callback.

