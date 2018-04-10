John Lennon’s, Kurt Cobain’s, David Bowie’s Handwriting Available as Fonts

Ever used your favorite musicians’ handwriting as a font? It’d be a lot cooler if you did. Just kidding—you can use all the Comic Sans you want.

In all seriousness, you really can use the handwriting of some of the most iconic late musicians as a font. Welcome to 2018.

Julien Sens and Nicolas Damiens created Songwriters Fonts, which has created typefaces out of Kurt Cobain’s, David Bowie’s, John Lennon’s, Leonard Cohen’s, and Serge Gainsbourg’s penmanship, as seen on handwritten notes and letters. The goal? “To give musicians inspiration,” letting them write just as their favorite artists did.

Whether you choose to use these—for personal use only—or not, it’s still worth scrolling through the website to see each musician’s handwriting.