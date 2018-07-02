Josh Homme Shares Letter Anthony Bourdain Wrote to His Daughter

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman shared the touching letter on social media

July 2, 2018
Maura O'Malley
Josh Homme and Anthony Bourdain

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme was a good friend of writer, chef, and Emmy Award-winning TV host Anthony Bourdain. In fact, Homme co-wrote the theme song for Bourdain’s travel series Parts Unknown.

Several weeks after Bourdain’s death, Homme shared a glimpse into their friendship through a letter Bourdain wrote for Homme’s daughter, Camille. According to the letter, she was quite upset with Bourdain back when he smashed her father’s guitar against a tree for a No Reservations promotional clip. (The 2011 episode centered on the California desert and featured an appearance from Homme.)

Below, read the sweet letter Bourdain wrote for Camille, which showcases a softer side of her father.

Anthony Bourdain was lost to suicide on June 8, 2018. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

