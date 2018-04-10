L7 To Release First New Album in 20 Years

‘90s all-female punk band L7 just announced their first new album. Big deal since it’s been nearly 20 years since their last full-length.

However, this isn’t the first new music we’ve heard from L7 since then—last year we heard their first new song in 18 years, “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago,” and the more recent “I Came Back to B!*@h.”

“We’ve had such a blast hanging out, writing, and recording with each other again that we decided to keep the ball rolling,” said the band in a statement. “More song ideas have been flowing out of us every time we get together and play, so we’ve decided to make a full length album which we will record this year.”

The band will receive help from a PledgeMusic crowdsourcing campaign in order to finance the still-untitled album, which is due for a February 2019 release. The band is already taking pre-orders, giving away “limited edition merch, signed rarities, and other such bad @ss-ery” (think: signed set lists, meet and greets, a record player used in the ‘94 “Andres” video, etc.) along with pledges.

L7 follows their 2015 reunion tour with several US dates this month. See their website for the full list of dates.