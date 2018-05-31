LISTEN: The 1975 Drop New Song, "Give Yourself A Try"

Earlier this month, we put on our detective hats to solve a mystery: Would The 1975 be releasing new music anytime soon? Our sleuthing, along with mounting evidence, led us to believe that yes, the band would, in fact, release new music soon.

Not to brag or anything, but we were so right. Not only did The 1975 drop a new song, “Give Yourself A Try,” (preview the track below!) but the group also revealed that a new album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, is slated to drop in October. Additionally, a follow-up, Notes on a Conditional Form, will likely drop in May 2019, reports Pitchfork.

// G I V E Y O U R S E L F A T R Y // @Spotify L O V E https://t.co/rAfjhX31ha pic.twitter.com/NJTk0uCH5k — The 1975 (@the1975) May 31, 2018

In addition to the new song, it looks like the group has a big announcement coming, and you can watch it LIVE with us below!